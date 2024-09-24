Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,232 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 31.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average is $85.49. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $94.59.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

