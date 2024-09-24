Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Cameco by 15.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $1,327,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Up 3.6 %

Cameco stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

