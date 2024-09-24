Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 22,911 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 74.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

