Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,131 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 211,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Bcwm LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

