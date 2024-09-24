Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $91.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.