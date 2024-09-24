Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 148,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $3,891,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DINO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.18.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

