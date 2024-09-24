Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $135.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.84 and a 200-day moving average of $118.55. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAMR

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.