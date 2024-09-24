Amalgamated Bank Sells 942 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,722,000 after purchasing an additional 69,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI stock opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $118.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.65 and its 200-day moving average is $102.23.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 305,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $32,518,459.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,550,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,538,660.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,861 shares of company stock worth $69,961,783 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

