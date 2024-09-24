Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,003 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rambus were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rambus by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

