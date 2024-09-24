Amalgamated Bank Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 77.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,155.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.51. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.