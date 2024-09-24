Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 117.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,221,000 after buying an additional 689,395 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 13,825.3% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,707,000 after buying an additional 580,799 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Kellanova by 1,589.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 508,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after buying an additional 478,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kellanova by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 969,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,520,000 after acquiring an additional 474,530 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $4,484,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,219,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,311,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $4,484,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,219,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,311,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,368,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,043,949 shares of company stock worth $74,350,847. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

