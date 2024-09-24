Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,160 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $6,159,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KLG. Bank of America downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

WK Kellogg Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of KLG opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WK Kellogg Co has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.50 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

