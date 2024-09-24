Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,089 PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $149.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.83. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $267.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.55.

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $398,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,110,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $324,370.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,183,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,976 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $398,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,110,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,796 in the last 90 days. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

