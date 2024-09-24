Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,745 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 0.6 %

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

