MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given New $200.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSTR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.13.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $149.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.26.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

