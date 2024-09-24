MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $146.00 to $173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.13.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $149.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day moving average of $145.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 3.10. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

