NewAmsterdam Pharma’s (NAMS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

NAMS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.80.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NAMS opened at $15.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

