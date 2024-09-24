Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 968.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 172,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.