Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $62.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.90.

eBay Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $64.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,019,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of eBay by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 962,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $41,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

