Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Innoviz Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.85.

Shares of INVZ opened at $0.72 on Monday. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 338.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 39,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies



Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

