Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.63 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

