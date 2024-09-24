Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

KDP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.5 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 59.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

