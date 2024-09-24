Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $130.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $144.04 on Monday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.09.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Expedia Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.