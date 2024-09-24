Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.78.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $39.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,045,934.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,647 shares of company stock worth $18,811,071. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

