Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LCID. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.46 on Monday. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 61.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 925.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

