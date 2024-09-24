Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KROS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.63.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,163.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 23,945.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.