DoorDash’s (DASH) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $139.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.48. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $5,836,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $5,836,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,057 shares of company stock worth $34,570,133. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

