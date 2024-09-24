Robert W. Baird Boosts Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $35.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KTOS. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,297.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,072. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

