Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.65.

LYFT opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Lyft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $119,953.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,164 shares of company stock valued at $470,513. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

