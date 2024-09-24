Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $89.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCHP. B. Riley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.47.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.06 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $87.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

