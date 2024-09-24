Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KDP. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $38.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 59.35%.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.