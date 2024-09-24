MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.45.

MLTX stock opened at $55.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.11 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $726,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

