Noble Financial Raises Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Price Target to $14.00

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Noble Financial from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $717.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson sold 28,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $265,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 902,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,747. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 68.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.