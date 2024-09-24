Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Melius Research

Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.45.

Five Below Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $96.31 on Monday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

