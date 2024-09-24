Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRNS. Oppenheimer upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.83.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.13. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.