Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Formula One Group to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Formula One Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $77.12 on Monday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $82.23. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion and a PE ratio of 56.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

