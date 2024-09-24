Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,322 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,880 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $7,690,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $215.29 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $239.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

