Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 914 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

GNR stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $60.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.