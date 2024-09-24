Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 11,635 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LKQ by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,398,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 253,639 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,772,000 after acquiring an additional 875,420 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 107,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 31.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,867,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,661,000 after acquiring an additional 449,526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 1.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

