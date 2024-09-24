Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 980 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Clorox Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $164.84 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average is $143.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

