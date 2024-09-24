Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 459 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after acquiring an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $881.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $821.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $791.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

