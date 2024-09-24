Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,802 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.32. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

