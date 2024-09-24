Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,612 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.3 %

CP opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

