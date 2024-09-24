Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $507.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.35 and a 200 day moving average of $498.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.