Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

