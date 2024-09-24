Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price target (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.46.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $249.28 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

