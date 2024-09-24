Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 25,480 Shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Sagimet Biosciences worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 364.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 894,319 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sagimet Biosciences

In related news, Chairman George Kemble sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $74,891.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sagimet Biosciences news, General Counsel Elizabeth Rozek sold 10,914 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,833.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George Kemble sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $74,891.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,958 shares of company stock valued at $178,224. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sagimet Biosciences Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

