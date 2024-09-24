Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at $2,994,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FMX opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $98.97 and a 1 year high of $143.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $1.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.36%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.