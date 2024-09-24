Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vicor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Vicor by 7.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Vicor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vicor by 27.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Stock Up 1.2 %

VICR opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.50. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $60.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Vicor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vicor news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,788.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICR

About Vicor

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.