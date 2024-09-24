Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $324,000 Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 2.1 %

TWO stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWO. StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Get Our Latest Report on TWO

About Two Harbors Investment

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.